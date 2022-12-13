Robertson (shoulder) was moved to injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Robertson is expected to be out until at least mid-January. He has five points through 15 games this season but was on an eight-game scoreless drought prior to being injured.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Will be out long-term•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Gets physical in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Healthy scratch again•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Draws helper in win•