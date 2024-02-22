Robertson logged an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Robertson has been solid with four points over eight games in February. It's enough to keep him in the lineup regularly as a middle-six winger. The 22-year-old has 18 points, 58 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating through 37 outings overall. Robertson's production mostly comes from scoring, and he's got enough of that to help fantasy managers in deep formats.