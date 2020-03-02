Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Reaches 50-goal plateau
Robertson reached the 50-goal plateau in OHL Peterborough's 6-1 win over Barrie on Sunday.
Robertson finished the game with a hat trick. He now has 50 goals and a whopping 241 shots on goal in just 43 games this season. Robertson was one of the youngest players eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft, making the cutoff by just days. He inexplicably slipped to the No. 53 overall selection where he was snatched up by the Leafs. Robertson has quickly established himself as one of the NHL's premier offensive prospects.
