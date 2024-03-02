Robertson was sent to AHL Toronto on Saturday.

Robertson has eight goals and 19 points in 41 contests with the Maple Leafs this season while averaging 11:22 of ice time. His reassignment made room for Calle Jarnkrok's (hand) activation from injured reserve. Teams can exceed the 23-man roster limit after the March 8 trade deadline, provided they remain cap compliant, so the Maple Leafs will have more flexibility when it comes to their roster decisions past that point.