Robertson was assigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
This move will allow Robertson to log some playing time in the minors. He didn't draw into the Maple Leafs' last four games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Activated off protocols list•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: In protocol•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Ice likely restricted in future•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Slotting in Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Sent to AHL affiliate•