Robertson (leg) is expected to be in the lineup for AHL Toronto on Wednesday, Nick Barden of The Leafs Nation reports.
Robertson suffered a broken leg back in mid-October while playing in the minors and looks set to finally get back into action. If he can get back to producing at a high level, the 20-year-old winger should be on the short list of potential call-ups for the Leafs heading into the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Back on the ice•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Suffers broken leg•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Sent to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Activated off protocols list•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: In protocol•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Ice likely restricted in future•