Robertson (leg) is expected to be in the lineup for AHL Toronto on Wednesday, Nick Barden of The Leafs Nation reports.

Robertson suffered a broken leg back in mid-October while playing in the minors and looks set to finally get back into action. If he can get back to producing at a high level, the 20-year-old winger should be on the short list of potential call-ups for the Leafs heading into the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.