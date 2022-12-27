Robertson (shoulder) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly
Robertson, who hasn't played since Dec. 8, was originally slated to be out for 6-8 weeks. The move to LTIR won't impact his timetable. He has five points, 27 shots on goal and 18 hits in 15 games with the Leafs this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Placed on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Will be out long-term•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Gets physical in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Healthy scratch again•