Robertson is a healthy scratch for Sunday's Game 5 against Columbus, Dan Rosen of NHL.com

Still just 18 years old, Robertson got his first taste of NHL action in the first four games of the series. Listed at a diminutive 5-foot-9 and 164 pounds, Robertson ran wild in the OHL this year, piling up 55 goals and 86 points in just 46 games. He averaged 12:04 in the series, recording his first ever NHL goal in Game 3, but the Leafs opted to go with a more experienced -- and physically developed -- presence for Game 5 in Andreas Johnsson, who's suiting up for the first time since February after undergoing knee surgery.