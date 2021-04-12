Robertson will be promoted to the active roster for Monday's game versus the Canadiens, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Robertson has played just one NHL game this season, and he suffered a knee injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve. After recovering, the 19-year-old was sent to AHL Toronto where he posted three goals and seven assists across 14 games. The 5-foot-9 forward will slot into the bottom six Monday.