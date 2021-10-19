Robertson fractured his right leg and will be out for at least 10 weeks. He will not be undergoing surgery.
This injury should essentially hold Robertson out until 2022. The 20-year-old winger tallied two assists in two games with AHL Toronto prior to fracturing his leg Sunday.
