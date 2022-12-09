Robertson won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kings due to a shoulder injury.
Robertson was hurt on a hit in the first period, and it's enough to keep him out of the rest of the game. Alex Kerfoot is likely to see slightly more time with Robertson sidelined, though the severity of the rookie winger's injury isn't yet known.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Gets physical in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Healthy scratch again•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Draws helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Picks up assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Big-time season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Gets second-line gig•