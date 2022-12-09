Robertson (shoulder) is expected to miss significant time, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
More details will likely be available in the coming days, but it sounds like Robertson's recovery timeline will be measured in weeks rather than days. It's a tough break for the young winger, who has five points in 15 contests this season. The 21-year-old's timeline should become clearer when the Maple Leafs provide another update.
