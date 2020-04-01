Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Will get extended look during camp
Robertson could earn a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Robertson has racked up 55 goals and 31 helpers in 46 games with OHL Peterborough this season, making a strong case to the Leafs brass to get a look ahead of next year. Filling a roster spot with a player on his entry-level contract would also help ease some of the cap burden for general manager Kyle Dubas as well. If the 18-year-old Robertson doesn't make the team, he figures to head back to juniors rather than play with AHL Toronto.
