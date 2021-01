Robertson (knee) is set to get an MRI to determine how severe the knee injury he suffered in Saturday's game versus the Senators is, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Robertson's NHL debut was cut short when he crashed into the boards in the first period. Unfortunately for Leafs fans and the 19-year-old winger alike, it appears he will miss a significant chunk of time. Expect an update and a timeline for Robertson's return once the results of the MRI are in.