Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Worthy gamble in Round 2
Robertson was drafted 53rd overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Robertson is an easy first round offensive talent. He can generate scoring chances seemingly at will and he will often do so in a flashy, highlight reel manner. Robertson actually plays too hard in some instances. He is consistently the first guy in on the forecheck and as a result he often doesn't have the energy to make a play during the later stages of a shift. His shot is one of the very best in the draft and he is an exceptional playmaker, so there is a ton to work with here if he can be just a bit more economical with his gas tank. If Toronto can get Robertson to play just a tad smarter, the payoff here figures to be substantial.
