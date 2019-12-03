Maple Leafs' Nick Shore: Lands on waivers
The Maple Leafs waived Shore for the purpose of assignment to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Shore has played 21 games this year, recording three points and 17 hits. HIs departure hints that Mitch Marner (ankle) could be near a return. If Shore's scooped off waivers, he'll land with his fifth team in three seasons.
