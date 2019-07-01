Shore secured a one-year, $750,000 deal with Toronto on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Shore spent the 2018-19 campaign in the KHL with Magnitogorsk, in which he tallied three goals, 13 helpers and 21 PIM in 37 appearances. While the 26-year-old should be able to land a spot on the 23-man roster, minutes may be hard to come by outside of the penalty kill, which gives him mid-range fantasy value, at best.