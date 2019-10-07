Maple Leafs' Nick Shore: Rotating in fourth line role
Shore has no shots and one minor penalty in two games with the Leafs.
It looks like coach Mike Babcock will be rotating Shore and Jason Spezza on the fourth line, and both will get limited ice time. Shore will likely help in PK situations, but won't be valuable in the fantasy arena.
