Aube-Kubel is skating on the fourth line in Toronto.
He is riding alongside David Kampf and Zach Aston-Reese. Aube-Kubel has seen limited ice time, which dropped to a season-low 6:15 against the Coyotes on Monday. He has four PIM and one shot.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Signs with Toronto•
-
Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Won't get qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Registers helper•
-
Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Slides assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Puts away two goals•
-
Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Nets opening tally•