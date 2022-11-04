Aube-Kubel was placed on waivers by Toronto on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Aube-Kubel has no points, four PIM and 21 hits in six games while averaging 9:05 of ice time with the Maple Leafs this season. Even if he clears and gets sent to the minors, there's a fair chance Toronto will summon him later in the season. Any time he's in the NHL though, it likely won't be for anything more than a fourth-line role.