Aube-Kubel signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Aube-Kubel spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Avalanche, picking up a respectable 11 goals, 11 assists and 123 hits while averaging 9:49 of ice time through 67 contests. As long as Aube-Kubel is able to maintain a regular spot in Toronto's bottom six in 2022-23, he'll probably once again hover around the 25-point mark if he's able to stay healthy.