Mattinen signed a one-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Sunday.

Mattinen racked up 16 goals and 46 points in 52 regular-season games for the Straubing Tigers of the DEL in 2023-24. He also added one goal and six assists in 12 playoff contests. The 26-year-old blueliner was originally chosen by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Initially, the team did not retain his rights, but he eventually earned a contract with the organization.