Petan has been added to the Maple Leafs' practice group.
Petan has yet to play this campaign, but he could make his season debut as soon as Thursday versus Vancouver. The 25-year-old forward picked up three helpers in 16 appearances with Toronto last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Designated for waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Loaned to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Recalled from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Headed down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Summoned by big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Designated for waivers•