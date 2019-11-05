Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Called up from AHL
The Maple Leafs recalled Petan from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Petan will return to the parent club after putting up five points in two games with the AHL team over the weekend. He'll provide some extra insurance at center with John Tavares' (finger) status uncertain for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
