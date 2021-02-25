Petan was sent down to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Petan's got one assist and six games under his belt thus far at the NHL level this season. With the AHL season now underway, he's likely to get some action with the Marlies in addition to his movement between the active NHL roster and taxi squad.
