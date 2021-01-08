Petan was placed on waivers by the Leafs on Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Petan split time between the NHL and AHL last year and likely will be left off the 23-man roster again for Opening Night. The 25-year-old natural center could be a good fit for the taxi squad considering he's not exactly a development project any longer that needs to be playing in the minors. With 129 games of NHL experience over the course of his five-year career, there could be some teams that will at least kick the tires on claiming Petan off the wire.