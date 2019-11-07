Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Designated for waivers
Petan was waived by the Leafs on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Petan has played in just five games for Toronto this season, in which he tallied one assist, six shots and four hits while averaging 8:42 of ice time. Considering the center has 118 NHL games under his belt, and carries a modest $775,000 cap hit, there could be a number of teams in the mix to claim him off waivers. If Petan does clear, he figures to be reassigned to AHL Toronto.
