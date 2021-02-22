Petan was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Petan's demotion will likely see him scratched versus Calgary on Monday. With Joe Thornton fully fit, Petan could struggle to break into the lineup the rest of the season, especially following the acquisition of Alex Galchenyuk.
