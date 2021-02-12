Petan was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Petan has frequently shuffled between the active roster and the taxi squad this year. Look for the 25-year-old to be promoted again prior to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.
