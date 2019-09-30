Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Drops to waivers
The Maple Leafs waived Petan for reassignment to AHL Toronto.
Petan didn't play any AHL games last year, but he also was rarely used in the NHL, suiting up for just 18 games and posting three points. He'll land in the minors if he clears waivers, but he could be called up in the event of injuries.
