Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Gets press box treatment in Game 1
Petan sat out Game 1 against Boston on Thursday night.
It's not really a surprise. Frederick Gauthier is a coach Babcock favorite and Ennis isn't. It is unlikely Ennis will slot into the lineup unless there is an injury or a reason to shake up the fourth line.
