Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Headed down to minors
Petan was demoted to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Petan's reassignment comes as the team activates Mitch Marner (ankle) off injured reserve. The 24-year-old Petan excelled in his previous stint with the Marlies, as he racked up seven points in three games. If he can continue to produce at that level in the minors, the winger will force team brass to give him another look in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Summoned by big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Designated for waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Called up from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Sent to bus leage•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: On scoresheet with apple•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.