Petan was demoted to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Petan's reassignment comes as the team activates Mitch Marner (ankle) off injured reserve. The 24-year-old Petan excelled in his previous stint with the Marlies, as he racked up seven points in three games. If he can continue to produce at that level in the minors, the winger will force team brass to give him another look in the NHL.