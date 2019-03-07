Petan fired one shot in 9:54 Wednesday against the Canucks. He did not register a point.

Petan brings a high-skill look to the Leafs' fourth line -- he scored the game-winning goal in his first game in blue and white. Coach Mike Babcock seems to be alternating Petan with Frederik Gauthier as the team's bottom-line pivot. The newcomer is a good eight inches shorter than the Goat, so expect the alternating to continue based on the Leafs' opponent. Daily leaguers could benefit from Petan's presence in their lineup when he laces them up. But weigh all your options because of his part-time status.