Petan will be in action versus Montreal on Wednesday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports, meaning he will be added to the active roster prior to puck drop.
Petan averaged 9:52 of ice time in his two outings for the club in which he tallied one assist, three shots and two hits. The 25-year-old natural center figures to remain locked into a bottom-six role for the club and could still spend plenty of time watching from the press box this season.
