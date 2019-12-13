Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Loaned to AHL affiliate
The Maple Leafs loaned Petan to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Trevor Moore (shoulder) is expected to return to action Saturday against Edmonton, so the Leafs are no longer in need of Petan's services on the wing.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Recalled from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Headed down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Summoned by big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Designated for waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Called up from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Sent to bus leage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.