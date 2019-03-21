Petan secured a two-year, $1.55 million contract extension with Toronto on Thursday.

Petan has seen minimal action since joining the Leafs at the trade deadline, he is averaging a mere 7:13 of ice time in five outings, but clearly has done enough to convince team brass to keep him around awhile longer. The center should slot into the fourth line during Frederik Gauthier's (foot) absence, but may be relegated back to the press box Gauthier is cleared to play.