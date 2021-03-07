Petan was demoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Petan played Thursday versus the Canucks, but he made way for Travis Boyd in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. Expect Petan to remain in the mix for fourth-line minutes.
