Petan will be brought back up to the active roster in order to play against Calgary on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

It was a brief stint on the taxi squad for Petan thanks to injuries to Joe Thornton (undisclosed) and Zach Hyman (undisclosed). Depending on the severity of the injuries, Petan could find himself in the lineup for a while and may avoid having to be moved back to the taxi squad.