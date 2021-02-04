Petan will be promoted to Toronto's active roster and make his season debut Thursday versus the Canucks, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Petan will skate on the Maple Leafs' fourth line Thursday. The 25-year-old forward picked up three helpers while posting a minus-4 rating in 16 games with Toronto last season.
