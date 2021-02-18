Petan will be promoted to the active roster and draw into the lineup for Thursday's game against Ottawa, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Zach Hyman is day-to-day with an undisclosed issue, so Petan will get a chance to suit up against the Senators. He's picked up one assist through four games this season.
