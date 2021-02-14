Petan was promoted from the taxi squad to play in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.
Petan has one assist and five shots on goal through three games. The 25-year-old will likely remain in a fourth-line role despite frequent movement between the active roster and the taxi squad.
