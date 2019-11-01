Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Sent to bus leage
The Maple Leafs loaned Petan to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Petan has been a healthy scratch for eight of the Leafs' last nine games, so this move makes sense. The 24-year-old will continue to be one of the first skaters the big club turns to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
