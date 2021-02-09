Petan was demoted to the taxi squad Monday according to CBS Sports.
Petan appeared in the Maple Leafs' last two games, recording one assist and three shots on goal, but was sent back down prior to Monday's game against Vancouver. The 5-foot-9 forward will most likely bounce around between levels for most of the season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Promoted to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Added to practice group•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Designated for waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Loaned to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Recalled from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Headed down to minors•