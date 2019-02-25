The Jets traded Petan to the Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for Par Lindholm, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Petan likely fell out of favor in Winnipeg due to Mason Appleton's emergence; he's viewed as a more capable scorer and bound by an entry-level contract. Lindholm, on the other hand, wasn't about to stick around Toronto since he's on an expiring deal and the Leafs already have three megastars -- John Tavares, Auston Matthews and William Nylander -- under contract for the long haul.