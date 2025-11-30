Roy had a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday night.

His goal came on the power play. Roy has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and seven overall, including two goals, in 22 games this season. Roy is excelling at the dot with a 53.1 winning percentage, but his scoring pace is well off his 41 point career high (70 games) set in 2023-24. His value is limited with his 24 shots and just one power-play point. Roy's goal was his first since Oct. 11, the second game of the season.