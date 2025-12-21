default-cbs-image
Roy scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Nashville.

It came on the Leafs' first shot of the game -- Roy tipped a pass in tight on an odd-man rush. It was his 400th NHL game. Roy has three goals, eight assists, 35 shots and 204 face-off wins (54.3 percent). He's valuable on the ice, but not in the fantasy arena.

