Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Gets goal in 400th career game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Nashville.
It came on the Leafs' first shot of the game -- Roy tipped a pass in tight on an odd-man rush. It was his 400th NHL game. Roy has three goals, eight assists, 35 shots and 204 face-off wins (54.3 percent). He's valuable on the ice, but not in the fantasy arena.
