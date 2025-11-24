Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Practices Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (upper body) participated in Monday's practice, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Roy has missed the last three games, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. However, he appears to be progressing. Roy has contributed one goal, three assists, 21 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 19 hits across 19 appearances this season.
