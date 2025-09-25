Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Remains out of action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game in Montreal, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Roy has been out of action since Friday. The former Golden Knight had 15 goals and 16 assists across 71 regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. He is expected to center the third line for the Maple Leafs in 2025-26.
