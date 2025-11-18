Head coach Craig Berube said Tuesday that Roy (upper body) will miss a couple of games, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Roy had already been ruled out for Tuesday's home game versus the Blues, so Berube's latest comments aren't encouraging for the 28-year-old's short-term status. The Leafs have matchups against the Blue Jackets on Thursday and in Montreal on Saturday, but their next game after that isn't until Nov. 26, which could be a realistic date for Roy to return to the lineup if his recovery goes smoothly.