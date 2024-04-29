Grebyonkin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

The deal takes effect immediately, which means Grebyonkin will join the Maple Leafs' roster ahead of Game 5 against Boston on Tuesday. Still, he probably won't jump into the lineup right away. The 21-year-old winger produced 19 goals and 41 points in 67 KHL contests for Metallurg Magnitogorsk during the 2023-24 regular season. He also added three tallies and three helpers in 23 playoff outings en route to his team winning the Gagarin Cup as league champions.